STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal polls: BJP learns its lessons, fields fewer turncoats after protests

While the previous list included more than 70 TMC turncoats out of 123, Thursday’s list had only 13, including 10 MLAs.

Published: 19th March 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates the family members of the BJP workers who were killed, in WB's Purulia. (Photo | ANI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Taking a lesson from the unexpected intra-party rebellion caused by the selection of Trinamool Congress turncoats, the BJP high command, in its latest list of 157 candidates for the West Bengal polls, decided against including faces who recently came over from the ruling party.

While the previous list included more than 70 TMC turncoats out of 123, Thursday’s list had only 13, including 10 MLAs. “Demonstrations in front of the party’s election headquarters in Kolkata and other parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts were triggered by the party’s decision to field TMC turncoats who joined our party very recently. The party high-command was not happy with the intra-party rebellion and decided to give the party’s old workers priority,’’ said a senior BJP leader in Kolkata.

Irked by the party’ internal feud that surfaced publicly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an unscheduled meeting with the Bengal functionaries and national leaders camping in the state. Before leaving for Delhi,  Shah asked the Bengal functionaries to attend an emergency meeting in the national capital with a list of candidates for the next phases.  

Although Thursday’s list did not feature too many recent turncoats, incidents of ransacking and protests took place in at least three places after the announcement. Roadblocks were put up at Jagaddal in protest against TMC defector Arindam Bhattacharya’s candidature from North 24 Parganas. Agitations were staged in Durgapur after BJP announced TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari’s candidature in Pandeveshwar.

Senior BJP functionaries, including Union minister Babul Supriyo had opposed Tiwari’s inclusion in the BJP. In Jalpaiguri, BJP supporters ransacked the party office as they were not happy with the candidates. “It was a rift between the party’s old workers. Many aspirants who wanted to contest elections were denied tickets,’’ said a BJP leader.

ISF names 10 non-Muslims
The ISF, led by cleric Abbas Siddiqui, has named 21 candidates. Ten of them are Hindu or from Adivasi communities. Rest are Muslims. ISF has formed an alliance with Left and Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls West Bengal BJP TMC
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp