Yogi government to seek Centre’s nod for vaccinating entire adult population

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the second corona wave scare, the Uttar Pradesh government is approaching Union Health Ministry with a proposal for opening the vaccination to people in the 18-45 years bracket and also to withdraw the mandatory co-morbidity provision for 45-60 age group.

The state health ministry proposal, prepared in consultation with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, practically seeks central nod for opening vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age. Health department officials said the proposal for expanding the vaccination to the entire adult population was aimed at taking the state towards ‘herd immunity’ in next three-four months. To achieve this, India’s most populated state needs to vaccinate around 30 per cent of its 24 crore population.

So far, only 34 lakh people have taken Covid-19 jabs. To achieve the target for developing herd immunity, around 7 crore people need to be vaccinated in order to minimise the impact of the fresh surge in cases.

The chief minister on Thursday, meanwhile, directed officials to increase the number of the RT-PCR tests to 50 per cent of the daily count.

Addressing a high-level meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath said antigen tests must be made mandatory at railway stations, airports and bus terminals in view of the upcoming panchayat elections and Holi.

Chief Secretary RK Tewari has already issued directives to initiate action against those not wearing masks in public places and maintain mandatory social distancing. The state government has also decided to step up drive for contact tracing and testing.

Night curfew timings in Ahmedabad extended

Following a sudden surge in cases, the authorities in Ahmedabad city have decided to increase the night curfew timings by an hour. The Gujarat government had earlier increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad, by two hours. On Thursday, the timings of night curfew were revised to 9 pm - 6 am.