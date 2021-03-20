STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

684 companies of CAPF to be deployed in first phase of West Bengal polls 2021

In the first phase, election is scheduled in 30 assembly constituencies of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1).

Published: 20th March 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

The official said altogether 144 companies of central forces will be deployed in Jhargram for the election. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Election Commission will deploy at least 684 companies of CAPF in 10,288 booths spread in about 7,034 premises in five districts in the first phase of polling in West Bengal on March 27, a senior official said on Saturday.

In the first phase, election is scheduled in 30 assembly constituencies of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur (Part 1) and Paschim Medinipur (Part 1), he said.

Keeping in mind the Maoist activity in Jhargram district, the EC has decided to deploy 11 paramilitary personnel per booth, the highest in any election in the state so far, the official said.

The other districts where election will be held on that day will have an average of six paramilitary personnel per booth.

The official said altogether 144 companies of central forces will be deployed in Jhargram for the election.

"All the 1,307 booths spread over 1,010 premises in Jhargram have been declared as left wing extremist-affected areas and we have decided to deploy 127 companies of the central forces only for booth management. The EC has allotted approximately 11 personnel to manage each booth in this district," he said.

Fourteen companies of CAPF will be used as quick response teams, one for the maintenance of the strong room and another two companies of the central force will be kept in reserve as the strike force in the district and sub-divisional levels in the district, he said.

So far as the other districts are concerned, Purulia has the highest concentration of forces with 185 companies to be deployed in 3127 booths spread over 2025 premises.

In Purba Medinipur 148 companies of CAPF will be deployed in 2,437 booths located in 1,686 premises and 124 companies have been allotted for 2,089 booths at 1,363 premises in Paschim Medinipur district, he said.

Bankura which has 1,328 booths spread over 950 premises will have the least deployment - only 83 companies, the official said.

About deployment of the state police, he said 22,092 of its personnel will be engaged in the first phase.

The state force includes 173 inspectors, 2,661 sub-inspectors or assistant sub-inspectors, 4,012 armed constables, 13,970 unarmed constables and 1,276 lady constables, he said.

The central forces will be mainly deployed in and around the booths and the state force will be used for the maintenance of law and order.

The constables will be used for the queue management, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAPF West Bengal Polls 2021 West Bengal Elections 2021 Election Commission
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp