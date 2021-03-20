Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata Banerjee was injured

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID on Saturday took over the investigation into the Nandigram incident in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her election campaign, a senior officer of the agency said.

A team of CID officers will soon be visiting the spot in the Purba Medinipur district and record statements of the witnesses, he said.

A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by TMC leader Shiekh Sufiyan over the incident, which happened on March 10, the officer said.

The case has been filed under IPC section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) against unknown persons, he said.

Banerjee alleged that she was attacked in the Birulia Bazar area, in which she was injured in her left leg, besides hips, arm, chest, neck and shoulder as she fell down.

Following the incident, the Election Commission suspended the chief minister's Director Security Vivek Sahay and Purba Medinipur's Superintendent of Police Pravin Prakash.

Besides, it transferred district magistrate Vibhu Goel to a non-election post, pointing to lapses in Banerjee's security.

The incident became a boiling issue ahead of the elections with Banerjee campaigning on a wheelchair, drawing sharp attacks from the opposition parties, including the BJP that termed it a ploy for "sympathy votes".