Bengal polls: Left holds roadshow, says will change land acquisition policy if voted to power

When asked what prompted the decision, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the party had taken a lesson from the past.

Published: 20th March 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Left Front chairman Biman Bose. (File | EPS)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Left Front held a roadshow in south Kolkata on Saturday with the candidates of five Assembly constituencies. The roadshow travelled along the road in the densely populated areas with the candidates contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The candidates who filed nominations are Sujan Chakrabarty in Jadavpur, Satarup Ghosh in Kasba, Samita Harchowdhury in Behala East, Nihar Bhakta in Behala East, and Debdyut Ghosh in Tollygunge.

Bengal polls: Modi castigates Didi's poll pledges, says TMC looted state for 10 years

"We received an overwhelming response from the electorates during the roadshow. We are confident that all these five candidates will bag victory in their constituencies," said Chakrabarty.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said if the alliance comes to power in Bengal, the new government will introduce a new land acquisition policy where the owners’ consent will be required.

The announcement is said to be significant because the erstwhile Left Front’s land acquisition policy triggered a largescale movement in Nandigram and Singur spearheaded by the then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee.

When asked what prompted the decision, Bose said, "We have taken a lesson from the past."

