Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around 5:15pm on Friday when the incident happened, a Pardi police station official said.

"He was run over by an autorickshaw and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The autorickshaw driver, identified as Laxmikant Savarkar (25), and the child's kin took him to the hospital.

Savarkar was arrested under IPC and MVA provisions," he added.