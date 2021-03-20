STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

Uttarakhand will soon induct 10,000 firefighters to tackle forest fire in the state. Of them, 5,000 will be women.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Women empowerment in fight against forest fire
Uttarakhand will soon induct 10,000 firefighters to tackle forest fire in the state. Of them, 5,000 will be women. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat earlier this week, in an attempt to empower women. “The women are heart and soul of our hills of Uttarakhand. Inclusion of our brave women will make the forest firefighters more efficient,” he said. Uttarakhand lost more than 290 hecatres of forest with 5500 trees, amounting to losses of Rs 9.71 lakh between October-December 2020 in 235 incidents. Fire season starts from February and ends generally in June 15 with the arrival of monsoons.

Gender budget for legal battles against in-laws
In an attempt to strengthen and empower the women of Uttarakhand, the state government has allocated Rs 3.6 crore for legal assistance for women fighting against in-laws in its ‘gender budget’. The ‘gender budget’ has been designed specifically with the purpose of spending the money allocated towards providing assistance to women. This assictance can cover economical, health and other aspects of life. Last year, the allocation for gender budget in the state was Rs 6204.56 crore. This was increased by the state government to Rs 7783.50 crore in this year’s budget, which is a rise of Rs 1578 crore. Other than reasons mentioned above, this will also be provided to those women who are fighting litigations against their husbands or in-laws in the courts of law.

Kedarnath chopper service to resume in April
Online bookings for Kedarnath chopper services will resume from April 1.  Ashish Chauhan, CEO of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), said it is also being considered whether chopper service can be started from three more locations Pithoragarh, Gauchar and Chinyalisaur. The chopper service at present to the Kedarnath shrine is operational from Sirsi, Phata and Guptkashi towns in the district of Rudraprayag.  Those who avail of this service have to make halts at these three places. It has been a big hit with pilgrims.

24 temples listed for Shaiva Circuit tour
The Department of Tourism of the Uttarakhand government has drawn up a list of 24 Shiva temples from the Garhwal and Kumaon regions. The plan is to prepare and introduce a Shaiv Circuit for the benefit of the devotees and other travellers, who visit the hill state from different parts of India and foreign countries. A total 12 temples from the Garhwal division and as many from the Kumaon division have been selected for this circuit. Known as Devbhoomi among the locals, this chain of temples will offer visitors a comprehensive tour of the places of worship.

vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp