Letter from Param Bir Singh sent via unofficial email id without signature: Uddhav's office

By Agencies

MUMBAI: The unsigned letter sent by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leveling allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, is being "verified", an official statement said on Saturday night.

"An unsigned letter in the name of Param Bir Singh, commandant general of Home Guards" was received on the official email ID of the chief minister's secretariat in the afternoon, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The email ID from where the letter was sent was being verified and the state home department was trying to contact Singh, the statement said.

Letter from Param Bir Singh was received at 4:37 pm today via a different email address, not his official one & was without his signature. The new email address needs to be checked. Home Ministry is trying to contact him for the same: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

The verification was needed as Singh's email id in the official record was different, it said.

Singh's letter alleged that Deshmukh used to ask police officers to collect funds from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Deshmukh said in a statement that the allegations were false and part of a conspiracy by Singh to save himself and malign the image of the MVA government.