STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Marathi Manoos' agenda evident in Hemant Nagrale's selection as Mumbai top cop

Before Nagrale was appointed Police Commissioner, the NCP had almost zeroed in on Rajnish Seth for the post.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

New Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been pitching the son of the soil Marathi manoos agenda while appointing top administrative and police officials in the state.

After the arrest of API Sachin Waze, Thackeray shunted out Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and brought back the DG of Maharashtra Police, Hemant Nagrale into the fold.

Another Marathi, Vishwas Nagare Patil was earlier appointed Joint Police Commissioner (law and order), while Milind Bharambe became Joint Commissioner (crime). Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sitaram Kunte is also a Marathi manoos.

Before Nagrale was appointed Police Commissioner, the NCP had almost zeroed in on Rajnish Seth for the post.

“But the CM overruled and insisted Marathi manoos Nagrale be the man for the job. When Singh was chosen earlier, Thackeray was reluctant. But NCP chief Sharad Pawar insisted on him. Thackeray is keen on the Marathi manoos concept, which helps him expand his party base,” said a source.

Sanjay Pandey, Maharashtra’s senior-most cop, had slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for ending his career.

He had said he was the senior-most and still not appointed commissioner.

He was given the insignificant posting of head of Maharashtra state security cooperation. In a complaint to Thackeray, Pandey had said injustice had been done to him.

Surendra Jhondale, professor of political science at Mumbai University, said Shiv Sena was born with the Marathi manoos agenda. Now that they are in the government, they are pursuing it more aggressively.

“But Thackeray is also checking out the efficiency and uprightness of the officers while appointing them in crucial posts. This government is constantly fighting with the powerful government at the Centre. So Thackeray and Pawar need trusted lieutenants who will not succumb to Delhi’s pressure,” said Jondhale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Sachin Waze Param Bir Singh Hemant Nagrale Mukesh Ambani Anitlia NIA Mansukh Hiren
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp