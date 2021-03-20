Metakovan reveals his real identity

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: An Indian-born blockchain entrepreneur has revealed himself as the mystery buyer who paid a record $69.3 million for a digital artwork last week, describing his purchase as a shot fired for racial equality.

Programmer Vignesh Sundaresan (inset), who is based in Singapore, said in a blog post Thursday that he had purchased the most expensive digital artwork ever sold to “show Indians and people of color that they too could be patrons” of the arts.

In the blog post Thursday, he credited his rise from an engineering student with “no money” to a millionaire serial entrepreneur to his discovery of cryptocurrencies in 2013. “This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation,” Sundaresan said of the piece.