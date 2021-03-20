STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP woman cuts off man's genitals after he tries to rape her

The incident occurred in Umariha village, approximately 50 kms from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Thursday, police said on Saturday.

Published: 20th March 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SIDHI: A 45-year-old woman chopped off the genitals of a man, who had allegedly tried to rape her by sneaking into her house in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Umariha village, approximately 50 kms from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman, her husband had gone out of station for some work when the incident took place, Khaddi police outpost in-charge sub inspector (SI) Dharmendra Singh Rajput said.

"The woman was at home with her 13-year-old son when the accused (45) entered their house. However, thinking that a thief had sneaked in, her son ran to safety out of the house," he said.

Thereafter, the accused thrashed the woman and tried to sexually assault her.

However, she resisted his attempt for over 20 minutes, he added.

"In a bid to save herself, the woman picked up a sickle lying under her cot and cut off the man's genitals. The woman then reached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against him around 1.30 am on Friday," Rajput said.

The police took the accused to a hospital for first aid, he added.

"After that, he was shifted to Sidhi district hospital. As per the doctors' advice, he was later admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Rewa district for further treatment," he said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 354 (criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 456 (house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others.

However, the accused has also filed a complaint against the woman, Rajput said.

"Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against the woman under IPC section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt)," Rajput said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp