Parties demand sixth Schedule of Constitution for Ladakh

Published: 20th March 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Apex Committee of the Peoples Movement of Ladakh, a powerful platform representing various politicians, religious and social organisations, has demanded for Bodoland-like 6th Schedule of the Constitution with powers for protection and safeguarding interests of the local population.   

Committee member and ex-minister Chering Dorje Lakrook told this newspaper that the panel’s main demand is granting of 6th Schedule status to Ladakh.

“The government has kept panchayati raj in the Bodoland 6th Schedule, but panchayats have not been formed. We want Bodoland-type 6th Schedule with the panchayati raj system,” he said.

The apex committee was formed last year to demand the 6th Schedule for Ladakh after the scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A in August 2019 that granted special status and privileges to J&K residents.

The committee, headed by former BJP MP Thupstan Chhewang, has been holding talks with the Union Home Ministry-led panel headed by MoS Home GK Reddy on the issue.

Dorje said the Centre wanted to introduce a domicile law for Ladakh, on the pattern of the domicile law introduced in J&K last year, but they opposed it.

“Under the 6th Schedule, only local tribals can apply for jobs, while no outsider can purchase the government or private land,” he said.

