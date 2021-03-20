STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan’s health scheme aimed at all set for May 1 start

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has named the newly-announced health coverage scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna’.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:39 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a move to turn the goal of ‘Health for All’ into reality, Rajasthan government will begin cashless insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh under a universal health scheme for all families of the state from May 1.

This will cover annual medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for every family in the state.

The scheme will begin on May 1, the International Labour Day. Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Yojna will provide free insurance to all families under BPL, NFSA and SECC categories.

Those covered under Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana, along with contractual workers and small and marginal farmers, can also avail of this scheme for free.

Families not in these categories will also be eligible for the benefits, although they have to pay 50 per cent of the premium, which will come to around Rs 850 annually.

Registration for those not included in the BPL/National Food Security Act (NFSA)/Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) beneficiary list will begin from April 1.

This Rs 3,500 crore health scheme was announced during the state budget in February. Besides major diseases, the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Yojna will also include Covid-19 care and haemodialysis for the poor.

