STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ram Madhav makes comeback in RSS, appointed as member of National Executive

Ram Madhav has been made a member of the RSS national executive, with sources saying he is likely to be given an additional responsibility later on.

Published: 20th March 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

Ram Madhav has been made a member of the RSS national executive. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sticking to its view that people should demit public office before turning 75, the RSS Saturday ushered in top organisational changes, electing Dattatreya Hosabale its new general secretary, appointing two joint general secretaries and also bringing BJP leader Ram Madhav back into its fold.

Hosabale, who was the Sah-Sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) of the Sangh since 2009, was elected the Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) at a two-day annual meeting of the Sangh's highest decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) which began at Bengaluru on Friday.

As RSS' Sarkaryavah, the 65-year-old Hosabale will now be its executive head and the de-facto number two in the organisation.

Ram Madhav has been made a member of the RSS national executive, with sources saying he is likely to be given an additional responsibility later on.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also elevated its publicity in-charge Arun Kumar as its joint-general secretary alongside Ram Dutt Chakradhar, who was heading the Sangh's Bihar unit.

The ABPS meets every year, but the election is held at every third year in its meeting which usually takes place in Nagpur.

Both Arun Kumar and Chakradhar, who are in their early 60s, have replaced Suresh Soni and V Bhagaiah, who like Joshi, had crossed 70 years of age.

Similarly, Sangh effected changes in its Sampark Pramukh (in-charge of outreach department), replacing Anirudh Deshpandae with Ram Lal, who was joint incharge in the same arm of the Sangh and had also held the post of BJP's organisational secretary.

With elevation of Kumar as joint general secretary, the current joint-incharge of publicity Sunil Ambekar, and Alok Kumar, who was looking after Sangh's work in Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, has been made joint incharge of publicity department.

Sources in the Sangh said the RSS has brought these changes in the organisation in accordance with its stated view, expressed by its former chief the late Sudershan for BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani that people should retire before turning 75.

The RSS brought back Ram Madhav in its fold, who was loaned to BJP in 2014 and was made the party's general secretary.

All these changes in top brass of Sangh assume significance as the RSS is completing its 100 years in 2024 and the general elections for Lok Sabha will also be held in the same year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Madhav RSS
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp