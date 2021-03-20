STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The game is over: PM Modi, BJP lash out at Mamata Banerjee in Bengal

The PM blamed both the Congress and the Left front as well for being an impediment to development in the state during their political reign.

Published: 20th March 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday launched a frontal attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only "single window" in the state without crossing which no work gets done.

He also accused the TMC supremo of presiding over an administration full of 'tolabaj' (extortionists) and corrupt people.

"Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, & dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who've blocked state's development," Modi said at the poll rally. 

Attending his second rally in the election-bound state in three days, the prime minister alleged Banerjee was engaged in "khela" (game) of appeasement for vote bank politics.

"Industrial units are getting shuttered. You know, a single-window system is created for speedy clearances for industries. In Bengal, too, exists a single window. The single window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew) without crossing which no work gets done," he said without naming Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

"You have seen destruction by Congress & the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you," he said.

Single Window System by the Department of Policy for Industry and Internal Trade's supports the ease of business policy by allowing a single window system to provide clearances to investors and bringing together all stakeholders.

The accusations come just a day before the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls.

The BJP has often accused Abhishek of running syndicates that extort money from common people.

In local parlance, syndicates refer to gangs run by TMC toughs who sell substandard construction material to people at exorbitant rates.

Rejecting the outsider tag Mamata Banerjee has given to his party, the prime minister said,"The BJP is the only real party of Bengal. Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded Jana Sangh, the BJP's forerunner. He was the son of Bengal."

Ridiculing Banerjee over the "khela hobe" (game will happen) slogan, Modi said "Didir khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh" (Didi's game will be over and development will start).

Referring to the 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme, the prime minister said the TMC government has not implemented it as it thought the Centre will get credit for the measure.

"Mamata Didi stands like a wall to block central schemes," he alleged.

He claimed the previous Congress, Left and the current TMC governments had all stalled West Bengal's development.

Modi also spoke about the alleged killing of around 130 BJP workers by TMC activists since the 2018 panchayat elections.

"Mamata Didi runs a school of brutality where 'tolabaji' (extortion), cut money, syndicate and anarchy are part of the syllabus," he alleged.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also lashed out at Mamata.

"Those who said Khela Hobe, have broken their leg and left the field. ‘Khela hobena, khela shesh hoye geche’ (the game is not on, the game is finished). It's time for development," he said.

"Today the state government is on a wheelchair. The government has lost the ability to stand on its own legs. You cannot fool the people of Bengal by showing them plaster, broken leg or a wheelchair," Ghosh added further.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Comments(1)

  • Ganapathyraman chandrasekar
    appeasement politics is practiced by all political including BJP to get hindu votes.
    9 hours ago reply
