UP emerged as India’s growth engine in last four years: Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the mantra of “reform, perform and transform” in the last four years helped his government make the state the second biggest economy in the country.

Addressing the media in Lucknow on completing four years in office, the CM said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an “engine of growth” for the country under the BJP government and accused the previous regimes of not taking the initiative to improve the state’s condition.

He added that it was the same UP where earlier, no festival could be celebrated peacefully.

“On the contrary, there have been noriots in the state in the last four years,” he said.

He also claimed that the perception about the state had changed during his tenure and that it had emerged as one of the most sought after destinations for investment, adding that UP had logged an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore of the proposals worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore promised during the investor’s summit in February 2018.

“While earlier, no one wanted to come to the state because of a sense of insecurity, there is no fear now,” he said.

Rebutting the Opposition’s charge of deterioration in law and order situation in the state, the CM said his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals had shown positive results in the past four years.

“The result of the zero-tolerance policy has been that as compared to the figures of 2016-2017, there has been a fall of 65.72 per cent in cases of dacoity, 66.15 per cent in loot, 19.80 in murder and 45.43 per cent in rape in the state,” Adityanath claimed.