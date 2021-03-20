STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP shocker: Woman, newborn die after Class 8 dropout performs C-section with shaving blade

Published: 20th March 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of medical negligence reported from Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman and her newborn baby bled to death after a Class 8 dropout, employed at a local village clinic, performed a Caesarean section on the expectant mother with a shaving blade.

The woman died after Rajendra Shukla, 30, used a shaving blade and performed a C-section surgery on her to take the baby out of her womb. The baby died minutes after the birth.

According to sources, Shukla was employed at a private hospital -- Maa Sharda Hospital -- in Saini village by Rajesh Sahni to perform surgeries at the facility.

Local sources claimed Sahni used to run his unregistered medical facility with quacks and midwives. Meanwhile, the district police authorities brought the incident to the notice of Sultanpur chief medical officer (CMO) to act against such illegal clinics operating in the district putting the lives of people at stake.

Both Shukla and Sahni were arrested and booked following a police complaint by the woman's husband Rajaram.

The incident surfaced when Rajaram filed a complaint that his wife and newborn child died due to medical negligence, Sultanpur SP Arvind Chaturvedi said.

“We found that it was an unregistered clinic with no infrastructure to perform surgeries. Quacks used razor blades to conduct operations," said the SP.

Baldiram SHO Amrendra Singh said when the woman was getting labour pangs, she was taken to a midwife who asked Rajaram to take her to a primary health centre in Deeh.

"There an auxiliary nurse examined Poonam and told Rajaram to move her to the hospital as her condition was critical," he said, adding when Rajaram took his wife to Maa Sharda Hospital where Rajendra Shukla performed the C-section on her and when the patient started bleeding profusely on the makeshift operation table, he asked Rajaram to take her to the district hospital. As her condition worsened, the woman was brought to KGMU Trauma Centre, Lucknow, where she succumbed.

