Bhopal diary: All that is happening in the heart of India

Anuraag Singh

Express News Service

State Congress leader expelled from party

The Madhya Pradesh state Congress has expelled senior Congress leader Manak Agarwal for six years on account of indiscipline after Agarwal criticised the party over inducting Babulal Chaurasiya a ‘Godse follower’ ahead of the local body elections.

Babulal Chaurasiya, who had left the Congress to join the Hindu Mahasabha, had been affiliated with the establishment of a temple inside the Hindu Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior back in 2017. Agarwal has written to AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing dissatisfaction about his expulsion from the party, which he has been part of since 25 years. This decision had left the Congress in MP a divided house.

IIT-Indore, French delegation resolve to work together

The Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT-I) recently hosted Sonia Barbry French Consulate General (Mumbai) and Thomas Simoes, Director, Alliance Francaise (Bhopal). They met IIT-I officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain and the institute’s senior faculties and laid emphasis on increasing the bilateral research work, exchange of students and faculties, besides common areas of research.

The IIT-I’s officiating director said, “The Institute has a very old collaboration with French Universities. There are seven MoUs presently with French universities. We would now focus on identifying new areas of collaboration, enhance involvement of French counterparts in teaching and encourage more students to learn French language.”

IIM-Indore records 3 per cent growth in average domestic salary

The economic slowdown triggered by COVID hasn't impacted the placements at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Indore). According to IIM-Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai, despite pandemic, the recruiters showed continued faith in the Institute, as the Institute successfully completed final placements for the 2019-2021 batch of its flagship PGP and five years IPM.

More than 210 domestic and international organisations offered roles. The average domestic salary was recorded Rs 23.6 LPA - 3 per cent increase from the previous year.

MLA's murder-accused husband still at-large

Eight days back the Supreme Court ordered the police to arrest BSP MLA Rambai Thakur's husband Govind Singh inconnection with Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia murder case and file a compliance report within 15 days. But the lawmaker’s husband continues to be on the run, even as the reward for his arrest has been hiked to Rs 50,000.

Multiple police teams, including STF teams, have been constituted to nab absconding, but in vain. Importantly, Govind’s wife is one of the MLAs who supported the Congress’s Kamal Nath and is also with Shivraj Singh Chouhan government too.