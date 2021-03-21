STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts on-spot inspection of river embankments ahead of rainy season

The CM said that works being done on the embankments will help in preventing any miseries in flood-prone areas. 

Published: 21st March 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

WRD officials briefing CM on the embankment safety

WRD officials briefing CM on the embankment safety (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of the rainy season which mostly causes flood, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday conducted on-spot anti-erosion works inspection, which is now being carried out in Gopalganj and Saran districts along the embankments of the Gandak river. 

During the inspection, Kumar, who has an engineering background, directed the engineers of the Water Resource Department (WRD) and other officials to complete all the works prior to the commencement of rainy seasons or the flood times. 

Accompanied by WRD minister Sanjay K Jha, Sunil Kumar, and others, the CM inspected the Bandhauli-Sheetalpur-Faizallahpur zamindari embankment at Pakaha under the Baikunthpur block of Gopalganj district and the Saran embankment.

“Work is being done in the right way and many suggestions have also been given to ensure that the people don't have any kind of problems during the rainy season”, Kumar told the media.

He also discussed with officials of concerned departments and directed them to take all measures to ensure safety from flood miseries caused by the rain to the people of areas.

Secretary of WRD Sanjeev Hans and other officials gave details about the work being carried out to CM.

The CM also interacted with local representatives and took their suggestions for flood preventive works.

