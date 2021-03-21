STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre to relax criteria to allow more campuses for international students

Around 7500 students from over 50 countries have come to Indian institutions so far under this programme under the 'Study in India' programme.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

hostel, studying, college students

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The Centre is set to revise the criteria for institutions partnering under the Study in India programme in order to allow institutions with necessary infrastructure and academic quality to join it. As of now, 117 institutes are partners under this scheme launched in 2018 that is aimed at drawing international students to Indian campuses.

In a review meeting of the programme on Friday, Union higher education secretary Amit Khare said that no distinction will be made between private and public institutions in matters of supporting internationalization of institutes.

Under SII, admissions are merit based and done through a common portal. Around 7500 students from over 50 countries have come to Indian institutions so far under this programme. In the meeting on Friday, Khare called upon all partner institutions to set up world class hostels for international students and reminded them that there is a provision for financial assistance for this under the champion services sector scheme that supports SII, which can be provided to some institutions.

He also asked institutes to set up international students’ offices which will work as a single window support for anything that the international students may need, right from the day they get selected to join the institution.

In addition to this, the education ministry has also asked institutions that they should consider organizing orientation for international students when they join, as well as orientation for the faculty to sensitize them to teach using contexts that these students can relate to.

The government said that it is planning to facilitate enhanced academic collaborations between Indian and international institutions under Twinning, Joint and Dual degrees with credit transfer mechanism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Study in India India international students
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp