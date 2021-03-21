STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Daily average COVID-19 deaths rise up by 50 per cent in a week 

Punjab reported 38 deaths and has the highest case fatality ratio of 3.4 per cent among all states, against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

Published: 21st March 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With COVID-19 numbers are rising in India, daily deaths have shot up too. In just a week, the average daily fatality count has jumped by an alarming 47 per cent.

On Friday, the country registered nearly 40,000 fresh cases in a 24-hour period and also recorded 188 deaths, with Maharashtra reporting the highest 70 fatalities.

Punjab reported 38 deaths and has the highest case fatality ratio of 3.4 per cent among all states, against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Cases up, COVID moves from outskirts to core areas

Overall, India reported 1,112 deaths due to COVID-19 during March 12-19 whereas 758 deaths had been reported in the previous week.

Even though many states are struggling to bring the CFR to below 1 per cent as instructed by the Centre, doctors in cities currently witnessing fresh spikes seem more confident than last year.

"It's true that ICUs are getting filled up again, but we are better placed to handle the situation. Even though there may not be a sure-shot remedy for severe cases, we at least know what mostly works and at what stage. For example, we now know when to start using oxygen supplementation," said Nupur Gangwani, intensivist in a government hospital in Nagpur.

Better equipped to tackle second wave: Doctors

Raymond Savio, a critical care specialist in Chennai, another city facing the signs of a second wave, said doctors are better equipped with enough data on medical management and experience.

"Perhaps this is helping many centres, small as well as peripheral units, to treat patients early and confidently," he said.

ALSO READ: We can win COVID battle at homes, not in hospitals

A few others, however, conceded that things could change drastically if hospitals start getting flooded again.

"The lack of infrastructure remains a concern everywhere and if more and more people start showing up with severe symptoms, it might turn into a major challenge," said a government hospital doctor in Delhi.

Some public health experts stressed the need of tracking the differences in clinical severity of patients, particularly due to the concerns that a variant SARS CoV-2 might be the reason behind the resurgence.

"I doubt we are doing this, but data from Brazil is showing this trend," said Oommen John from the George Institute of Public Health in Delhi.

In Brazil, new infections caused by a mutant strain are causing severe disease in a higher number of younger people and the death rates have also increased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates Covid fatality rate
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp