Didi, if you want, put your foot on my head and kick me, but not Bengal's development: PM Modi in  Bankura

KOLKATA: Unleashing a blistering attack on West Bengal CM on Sunday, Prime Minister Narandra Modi castigated Mamata Banerjee for Trinamool Congress’s poll graffiti showing a broken leg in a cast on a head and playing football with it having resemblance with the PM.

Modi, while addressing a rally in Bankura during his Bengal visit for the second consecutive day, said if the Bengal CM wants, can put her foot on his head and kick him but not the state’s development.

"Didi’s people are making graffiti on the streets wherein her leg is visible on my head and playing football with it. Are you not insulting Bengal’s culture and tradition? Didi if you want, can put your foot on my head and kick me. But I will not let you kick Bengal’s development and dreams of the people living here,’’ said Modi in his speech.

Modi’s attack is believed to be in backdrop of Mamata’s slogan Khela Hobe (there will be a game) that she is raising in her all poll campaigns.

Modi’s speech on Sunday centered around the West Bengal Chief minister as he hit out at her on several issues.

"Didi, you have made only false announcements in past 10 years. Had people known about your poor governance, they would not have elected you 10 years ago. You keep saying Khela Hobe when people of Bengal decided to Khela Shesh Hobe (the game will be over)," said Modi.

Referring to Mamata’s repeated allegation questioning the functioning of EVM, Modi said it was a reflection of her fear of defeat.

"You are questioning about EVM’s functioning. These EVMs gifted you 10 years in power. Now you are questioning because you are anticipating your defeat," the PM said.

Reiterating attack on cut-money and corruption issues, Modi said after wresting power in Bengal, the BJP-led government will drag all those, who are involved in the malpractice, to the court of law.

"TMC runs on scam and BJP runs on schemes. The more I question Didi, she gets angry. Now she says that she doesn’t like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service and not the face which is put to test," he lashed out.

The saffron camp engaged its heavy artillery in south Bengal as Union Home minister Amit Shah also addressed a rally in East Midnapore district and came down heavily on the Bengal CM.

Hitting out at her on the aunt-nephew issue, which has BJP’s one of the key political tools to attack the ruling TMC, Shah said, "corruption and cut-money have shattered dreams of the poor in the state. The cut-money that your nephew earns reaches you too. The electorates of the state will give a befitting reply to it in the upcoming Assembly elections," said Shah in his speech.