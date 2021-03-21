STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports highest 30,535 COVID-19 cases in day; 99 die

With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399.

A health worker collects swab samples during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 people at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said.

With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said.

The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833.

The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020.

A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.

Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675 while the toll mounted to 11,586, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 2,10,120 active cases.

The case recovery rate in the state stands at 89.32 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.15 per cent.

Currently, 9,69,867 people remain admitted in home quarantine while 9,601 others are in institutional quarantine.

With 1,38,199 new tests, the total number of samples tested for the detection of coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 1,83,56,200, the department said.

Mumbai division which comprises Mumbai city and satellite towns reported 6,970 new cases in the day, followed by 2,978 cases in Pune city, 2,747 in Nagpur, 1,666 in Nashik, 1,400 in Aurangabad and 1,350 in Pimpri Chinchwad, it said.

Pune division reported 6,151 fresh cases in the day, followed by 5,660 in Nashik division, 4,540 in Nagpur division, 2,613 in Aurangabad division, 2,161 in Latur division, 2,192 in Akola division, and 248 cases in Kolhapur division, as per the department.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra as follows: positive cases 24,79,682, deaths 53,399, recoveries 22,14,867, active cases 2,10,120, total tests 1,83,56,200 and tests conducted today 1,38,199.

