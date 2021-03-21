STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'TMC thief', Suvendu Adhikari a 'traitor'

"Remember there can be no greater traitor than these. The people of Medinipur have to liberate themselves from such people," said the TMC supremo.

Published: 21st March 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Purba Medinipur, Sunday,

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Purba Medinipur, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

EAST MEDINIPUR: After several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said they were "traitors" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "TMC thief."

Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's East Medinipur, Mamata said, "Those who have fled have betrayed. Ask who took how much. TMC thief? Narendra Modi. Chief of robbers. And those who keep in touch with the BJP, we do not communicate with them. I don't care if they come or go. I used to have a lot of respect. Loved them so much. I drew a picture of Goddess Maa Tara myself and gave it to them (Suvendu Adhikari) and today, they are traitors. Remember there can be no greater traitor than these. The people of Medinipur have to liberate themselves from such people," said the TMC supremo.

Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC Minister, is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, which goes to polls on April 1.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

