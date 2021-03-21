STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata calls herself a donkey after Adhikari senior follows son into BJP

Most members of the Adhikari family, which holds considerable political clout in the district, have either joined the BJP or expressed a desire to join the saffron party.

Published: 21st March 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:11 AM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Shortly after Sisir Adhikari, TMC’s Contai MP and father of Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called herself a “donkey” for not recognising the “true face” of traitors defecting to the saffron camp.
Calling her once-trusted lieutenant Suvendu a traitor, Mamata, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore, said she has heard rumours that Adhikari family’s empire is worth Rs 5,000 crore.

“Ami ekta boro gadha (I am a big donkey). I failed to recognise the faces of these traitors. I don’t know, but people say their empire is worth Rs 5,000 crore. I was not aware of it. They will use the money to buy votes. But don’t vote for them,” said Mamata.

The Bengal CM and Suvendu are engaged in a fierce battle as they are facing each other in Nandigram in East Midnapore from where the TMC turncoat was elected in 2016. Suvendu’s father, who was vocal against Mamata and the TMC since his son changed his political alignment, shared the stage with Shah at Egra in the same district and joined the BJP. Suvendu’s brother Dibyendu is a sitting TMC MP in Tamluk in East Midnapore.

Mamata vowed to probe the wealth of Adhikari family if she returns to power for the third consecutive term.Hitting hard at the Adhikaris, Mamata said the family ruled the district like zamindars (landlords) by taking full control of the area. “Even I was not allowed to hold public meetings in the district. Now my party is free from the traitors and I can visit any place in East Midnapore,” she said.

