Modi attacks Congress at Assam poll rally, says NDA ensured peace and development

The Congress can go to any extent for coming to power and this is evident from the "lies" that they are spreading through the manifesto, the Prime Minister said at an election rally in Bokakhat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at crowd during his election campaign rally for Assam Assembly polls, at Kamargaon in Golaghat, Sunday

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Stepping up attack on the Congress during his poll campaign in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the grand old party a “loot engine” which is desperate to come to power in the northeastern state “at any cost” to fill its “empty coffers”. Making fun of the guarantees given by Congress to the people if it is voted to power in Assam, Modi said the opposition party gave “false guarantees” of providing jobs and empowering women but did nothing when it was in power at the Centre and also in Assam at the same time earlier.

The Congress can go to any extent for coming to power and this is evident from the “lies” that they are spreading through their manifesto and the alliances they are entering to gain power, the Prime Minister said at an election rally in Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

“When there was a Congress government at the Centre and the state at the same time, there was double neglect, double corruption and  double infiltration,” he mockingly said. There was nobody to listen to the people either in Assam or at the Centre and now they should keep the “loot engine Congress” far away from them as the party only makes “false promises and gives false hopes to the poor,” he said.

“The Congress is now giving guarantees... Their manifesto is guarantees of lies, of confusion, instability, bomb, bandook aur blockade (bomb, guns and blockades), insurgency and separatism, corruption and nepotism,” Modi said. “The party’s coffers are empty and they want to come to power at any cost to fill it. They have no vision and unke toh kursi hi dost hain (the chair is the friend) and to attain that they can go to any extent,” he added.

They have entered into alliances with the sole motive of coming to power. In West Bengal, they have entered into alliance with the Left and in  Kerala they are fighting against them, he said to drive home the point.

