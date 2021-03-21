STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Param Bir Singh letter: Anil Deshmukh must resign, says Shivraj Chouhan as he lashes out at Uddhav government

Chouhan said all records of corruption had been broken in Maharashtra under the present government there, adding that the alliance led by Uddhav Thackeray was stalling development.

Published: 21st March 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 11:01 PM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should resign after a former Mumbai police commissioner accused him of corruption.

"The way allegations are being levelled, skeletons are coming out of the cupboard in a sequence. This is the limit of corruption. The concerned minister must resign immediately," Chouhan told reporters here when queried about the upheaval currently underway in the western state.

After the arrest of Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze in an NIA probe in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home, the state government had transferred Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that home minister Deshmukh had asked his officials to "collect" Rs 100 crore per month, over half of it from the 1,750-odd restaurants, bars and hotels in the megapolis.

