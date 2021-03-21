STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two PDP leaders resign from party, says outfit lacks vision

Khursheed Alam, a former trade union leader who joined PDP after retiring from government service, said he has resigned from the party as it "lacked any vision".

Published: 21st March 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two PDP leaders including Khursheed Alam, who was named in the party's political affairs committee last week, resigned from the party on Sunday.

Alam, a former trade union leader who joined PDP after retiring from government service, said he has resigned from the party as it "lacked any vision".

Asked about his future course of action, he said he will make an announcement about it in due course.

Alam, who rose through the ranks in the Consumer Affairs Department, was a surprise induction in the PDP as it tried to strengthen its base in Srinagar City.

Another PDP leader Yasir Reshi, who had rebelled against party president Mehbooba Mufti two years ago, said he has also sent his resignation formally.

Reshi, who hails from Bandipora district in north Kashmir, said he will consult his workers and well-wishers before deciding his future course.

