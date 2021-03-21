Uttarakhand police registers case over non-Hindu prohibition banners in Dehradun temples

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state police on Sunday registered an FIR against members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing outfit, under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.) of the Indian Penal Code after banners came up in more than 150 temples in Dehradun saying that entry of non-Hindus is banned in the premises.

Pardeep Singh Rawat, public relations officer from the office of senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The matter is being looked into and some posters have also been removed."

The banners read, "Yeh teertha Hinduo ka pavitra sthal hai, ismein gair Hinduo ka pravesh varjit hai." (This site is a holy place for Hindus, the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited).

The temples where these banners are put up are mostly located in and around the areas of Chakrata Road, Prem Nagar, Ghantaghar, Siddhuwala areas of Dehradun.

The Vahini is not the same founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said the members associated with the group in Uttarakhand.

The move comes days after a teenage boy from the Muslim community was assaulted for drinking tap water at the Dasna Devi temple in Dasna (Ghaziabad).

The members of the Vahini also said their next plan is to put up such banners in Char Dham temples- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Govind Wadhwa (47), president of Uttarakhand chapter of the Vahini said, "Next, we plan to put the same banners in the Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand. Soon, we will meet the CM of Uttarakhand."

Jeetu Randhawa, state general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini defending the move said, "The move is to extend support to Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati. BSP MLA from Dhaulana Aslam Chaudhary has give statement saying that the temple belonged to his ancestors and he will remove the posters banning the entry of non-Hindus into the temple."

The members of the outfit added that to counter the threat from the BSP MLA such posters outside every temple in Uttarakhand.

The opposition on Sunday launched scaring attack over this move by the outfit.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Uttarakhand unit of the Indian National Congress said, "This move by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated outfit is to tarnish 'Sanatan Dharma's and not to save or preserve. This move is to incite hatred and controversy to divert attention from key issues auch as development, unemployed and corruption in the state. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi where Lord Badri Kedar reside. People of Uttarakhand will never support this."

Residents of Uttarakhand also added that such a move is not needed and unnecessary.

Samir Sah, a resident of the scenic town of Nainital said, "No one else visits temples except Hindus then why to put such banners. There is no need for such acts. This only tarnishes Hindu religion as intolerant."