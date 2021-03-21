STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand police registers case over non-Hindu prohibition banners in Dehradun temples

The members of the Vahini also said their next plan is to put up such banners in Char Dham temples- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Published: 21st March 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

The banners read, 'Yeh teertha Hinduo ka pavitra sthal hai, ismein gair Hinduo ka pravesh varjit hai.' (This site is a holy place for Hindus, the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited). 

The banners read, 'Yeh teertha Hinduo ka pavitra sthal hai, ismein gair Hinduo ka pravesh varjit hai.' (This site is a holy place for Hindus, the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited).  (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state police on Sunday registered an FIR against members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing outfit, under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc.) of the Indian Penal Code after banners came up in more than 150 temples in Dehradun saying that entry of non-Hindus is banned in the premises.

Pardeep Singh Rawat, public relations officer from the office of senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The matter is being looked into and some posters have also been removed."

The banners read, "Yeh teertha Hinduo ka pavitra sthal hai, ismein gair Hinduo ka pravesh varjit hai." (This site is a holy place for Hindus, the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited). 

The temples where these banners are put up are mostly located in and around the areas of Chakrata Road, Prem Nagar, Ghantaghar, Siddhuwala areas of Dehradun.

The Vahini is not the same founded by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said the members associated with the group in Uttarakhand. 

The move comes days after a teenage boy from the Muslim community was assaulted for drinking tap water at the Dasna Devi temple in Dasna (Ghaziabad).

The members of the Vahini also said their next plan is to put up such banners in Char Dham temples- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Govind Wadhwa (47), president of Uttarakhand chapter of the Vahini said, "Next, we plan to put the same banners in the Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand. Soon, we will meet the CM of Uttarakhand."

Jeetu Randhawa, state general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini defending the move said, "The move is to extend support to Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati. BSP MLA from Dhaulana Aslam Chaudhary has give statement saying that the temple belonged to his ancestors and he will remove the posters banning the entry of non-Hindus into the temple."

The members of the outfit added that to counter the threat from the BSP MLA such posters outside every temple in Uttarakhand.

The opposition on Sunday launched scaring attack over this move by the outfit. 

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of Uttarakhand unit of the Indian National Congress said, "This move by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated outfit is to tarnish 'Sanatan Dharma's and not to save or preserve. This move is to incite hatred and controversy to divert attention from key issues auch as development, unemployed and corruption in the state. Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi where Lord Badri Kedar reside. People of Uttarakhand will never support this."

Residents of Uttarakhand also added that such a move is not needed and unnecessary.

Samir Sah, a resident of the scenic town of Nainital said, "No one else visits temples except Hindus then why to put such banners. There is no need for such acts. This only tarnishes Hindu religion as intolerant."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Yuva Vahini Uttarakhand Dehradun temples non-Hindu prohibition banners
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp