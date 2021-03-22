AAP violated coronavirus rules at Moga rally, alleges Punjab Congress 

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Monday accused the AAP leadership of violating coronavirus rules at a rally in the state's Moga, terming it "height of duplicity" from a party whose government in Delhi takes hefty fine from people for not wearing a face mask.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had held a Kisan Maha Sammelan in Moga's Baghapurana on Sunday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the gathering, days after the Punjab government announced a slew of restrictions to tackle the surge in virus cases.

The Congress too had decided not hold any political gathering for the next two weeks with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urging political parties to adhere to gathering restrictions.

However, AAP's Punjab unit had said it would go ahead with its planned event and follow all necessary coronavirus guidelines.

"Height of duplicity-While@Aam Aadmi Party leadership openly flouted & mocked COVID-19 rules at their rally in Punjab yesterday, their government in Delhi charges a fine of Rs 2,000 from people for not wearing a mask," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said in a tweet on Monday.

At the event, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had slammed the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, accusing it of not honouring its polls promises and urging people to 'take a revenge' in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 introduced by the Centre in Parliament, Kejriwal had claimed his government in Delhi is being punished for supporting farmers' demands.

The Bill aims at snatching away powers of the Delhi CM, Kejriwal had said, adding that his party would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers agitating against the Centre's three farm laws.