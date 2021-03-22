STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bike rallies not allowed 72 hours prior to voting in upcoming elections: EC

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Published: 22nd March 2021 04:14 PM

Atul Bora

AGP chief Atul Bora taking part at a bike rally of the party. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of poll or on the voting day in all the poll-going constituencies.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in some places bikes are used by some antisocial elements to intimidate the voters before the Poll day and/or on poll day. The Commission has considered the above issue and has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of the poll or on the poll day in all poll going constituencies," read the notice by the Election Commission.

"This is in supersession of all instructions issued from time to time related to the matter mentioned above. Kindly inform all concerned stake holders including candidates/political parties and Commission's Observers for strict compliance," the notice said further.

The polling will start from March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. 

