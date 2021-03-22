STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP delegation to meet Governor on March 24 over Maharashtra crisis

The BJP also demanded a high-level investigation through a High Court Judge under the supervision of the Supreme Court or CBI investigation in allegations made by top cop Param Bir Singh.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on March 24 over the present situation in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

"It is necessary that the Governor should now send a report to President about the current situation and the incidents happening in the state," said Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The BJP also demanded a high-level investigation through a High Court Judge under the supervision of the Supreme Court or CBI investigation in allegations made by Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh through his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Param Bir Singh on Saturday in his letter alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations made by Param Bir Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, also said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

He had alleged that Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, was called by Deshmukh to his official residence several times in the last few months and "repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds".

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near the home of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra crisis Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari BJP delegation
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp