STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ceasefire pact should act as stepping stone for resolving all impending issues: Omar

India and Pakistan last month announced that ceasefire will be observed on the LoC and the International Border (IB).

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Monday said the restoration of ceasefire pact on the Line of Control (LoC) should act as a stepping stone for the resolution of all impending issues between India and Pakistan .

India and Pakistan last month announced that ceasefire will be observed on the LoC and the International Border (IB).

Addressing the provincial review meeting of the NC's parent, youth, women's wing and segment in-charges at the party headquarters here, Abdullah said the restoration of ceasefire pact will benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir more than anybody else.

"The measure should act as a stepping stone for the greater interaction between the two neighbouring countries for the resolution of all impending issues between them," he said.

Abdullah said the idea of struggle for the restoration of rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to guide the party's steps in the future as well.

"We will fight politically, legally and most importantly peacefully keeping up with the founding principles of our party, which throughout the breadth of its being has not let violence, prejudice overwhelm it," he said.

He said enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not leave any chance to weaken the NC since the party has been guarding the culture, identity and distinctive political character of Jammu and Kashmir zealously.

"The party is determined to fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to strive for strengthening bonds of brotherhood among people and bringing about overall development in the region," he said.

Abdullah said the party will have to take a leap to rise up to the expectations of people to give voice to their aspirations and work for their development needs.

He impressed upon the NC leaders to strengthen the party at all levels.

On the recent District Development Council election results, Abdullah said, people across Jammu and Kashmir gave their stamp of approval to the NC as the party got a thumping mandate.

"The results were a clear cut answer to those who prior to elections were making sweeping judgments on our party's relevance," he said.

Besides the party matters, the NC vice-president took a detailed review of the ongoing membership process across Kashmir province and the reorganisation of party's youth wing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omar Abdullah National Conference Line of Control International Border
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp