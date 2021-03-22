STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre asks states to increase gap between Covishield doses

Scientific evidence from some countries shows that while the vaccine is about 60-65 % effective at a gap of four weeks, it can be up to 90 % effective when given at an interval of 12 weeks.

Published: 22nd March 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By  Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday instructed all states to increase the interval between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield to 6-8 weeks based on recommendations by the expert panels, which have now heeded international evidence that had been ignored earlier.

Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, the Union government said, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of eight weeks.

Scientific evidence from some countries shows that while the vaccine is about 60-65 % effective at a gap of four weeks, it can be up to 90 % effective against infection when given at an interval of 12 weeks. 

ALSO READ | AstraZeneca says US trial data shows Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective

The Centre's directions apply immediately, which means that all the beneficiaries who have taken the first dose but are due for the second, can follow the new advisory. 

The two-dose Covishield vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford University, being manufactured and marked by the Serum Institute of India, is currently being administered to beneficiaries at a gap of four-six weeks in the country. 

Since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country on January 16, Covishield has been the main vaccine that has been administered to 90 % of the beneficiaries so far. 

"In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 vaccine," the union ministry of health and family welfare said. 

During this meeting, the recommendation has been revised to provide the second dose of Covishield at four-eight weeks' interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of four-six weeks, it added.

The government also said that this decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin, the other  vaccine being used in the vaccination drive. 

ALSO READ | With Covishield low on stock, Chennai corporation's health centres switch to Covaxin

The letter sent by the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the chief secretaries of the states on said that the government had accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and advised them to ensure the administration of the dose of Covishield to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of four-eight weeks after the first dose.

Bhushan also asked states to direct concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of Covishield vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval.

Based on the evidence from several countries, the World Health Organisation in early February had said that the two doses of this vaccine should be given at a gap of eight-twelve weeks. 

Incidentally, the instructions by the Indian government on Covishield come on a day when results from a large-scale clinical trial from the US have shown that the vaccine is 79 % effective against asymptomatic infection and 100 % effective against severe disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield covishield second dose covishield vaccination interval covishield vaccine gap covishield vaccination gap
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Venkataraman Ramesh
    Is the government prioritising (favouring) Covaxin over Covieshield?
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp