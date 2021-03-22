STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress will win all three assembly bypolls in Rajasthan: Maken

Maken said the Ashok Gehlot government has presented an "excellent" budget and the party will be benefited by it.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File| EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Monday exuded confidence that the party will win the three assembly seats going to bypolls next month.

Maken said the Ashok Gehlot government has presented an "excellent" budget and the party will be benefited by it.

"Our observers, ministers in-charge and others have been working for several weeks. We are ahead in preparations and the party will win bypolls on all seats," he told reporters at the airport.

At a meeting with state Congress leaders and workers, Maken asked them to continue working on the ground to ensure that the party wins.

"We are confident that the party will deliver better results as compared to the BJP," he said.

After the meeting, Maken said party workers gave important suggestions which will be implemented.

On the alleged phone tapping issue raised by the BJP in the recently concluded assembly session, Maken claimed the most phone tapping was done in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

"It is the BJP which has been blamed for phone tapping," he said.

Maken said he has asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to forward the panel of names shortlisted so that it could be sent for approval to the party high-command for finalising candidates.

Bypolls will be held in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies.

According to the election schedule, nominations will start with the issuance of notification on March 23.

Polling will be held on April 17, and counting will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Maken Congress Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp