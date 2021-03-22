STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa mulls COVID-19 negative certificate for some states: Health Minister

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said he would be placing a proposal in front of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for people flying in from neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

He said the proposal would be placed before the CM in the next couple of days, in order to stall any surge in cases in Goa.

The decision on the COVID-19 negative certificate proposal will be taken by the CM, he added.

He pointed out that Maharashtra had made it mandatory for people flying in from Goa to have COVID-19 negative certificates, though the number of cases were less here.

The minister said weddings were the likely of cause of increase in cases and the state government was contemplating on putting a limit on attendees for such functions and at restaurants.

Rane said the state will achieve a target of 2,500 coronavirus tests per day as mandated by the Union government and plans were afoot to scale up capacity.

The state's coronavirus caseload went up by 85 and reached 56,708 on Monday, while the day also saw 81 people getting discharged and the death toll remaining unchanged, an official said.

The state has so far seen 818 deaths and 54,873 people recovering, leaving it with an active caseload of 1,017, he added.

With 1,441 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 5,27,106, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,708, new cases 85, death toll 818, discharged 54,873, active cases 1017, samples tested till date 5,27,106.

