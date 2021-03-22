STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat records 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in 2021 so far

The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said.

The previous record of daily increase in the state was of November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

In February this year daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat had fallen below the 250-mark, before surging again.

Four patients died on Monday, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 4,454.

On the other hand, 1,110 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered cases to 2,76,348.

After recording 1,442 cases on September 25, the highest single-day rise till then, Gujarat witnessed a brief decline in daily new cases, dropping to a three-digit figure of 996 on October 19, and remaining in the same region till the first week of November.

After November 14, however, the daily cases surged, peaking to 1,607 cases on November 27.

The cases again deceased to three digits (960) on December 21, and dropped below the 250-mark in the first week of February, before rising again.

It crossed the 1,000-mark again on March 17, rising sharply to 1,640 on Monday.

Ahmedabad surpassed Surat to record the highest 483 new cases in the state on Monday.

Surat recorded 473 cases.

Among other districts, Vadodara recorded 159 new cases, Rajkot 152, Kheda 41, Gandhinagar 34, Bhavnagar 32, Dahod and Panchmahal 23 each, Kutch and Morbi 17 each.

There are now 7,847 active cases in Gujarat, out of which 73 patients are on ventilators, the department said.

A total of 38,78,186 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, out of which 32,74,493 have received the first dose and 6,03,693 the second dose.

On Monday, 2,32,831 people received the COVID-19 vaccine shots, including 2,22,186 belonging to those above the age of 60 and those suffering from comorbidities.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded four new cases and an equal number of recoveries, taking its tally to 3,459 and recoveries to 3,402.

There are 55 active cases in the UT, which has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,88,649, new cases 1,640, death toll 4,454, discharged 2,76,348, active cases 7,847, people tested so far - figures not released.

