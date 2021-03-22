STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISF leader's house set on fire in Bhangor after Abbas Siddiqui's rally, two held

In another incident, two persons were arrested after a single-shot firearm was recovered from their possession in the Ghutiari Sharif police station area, officials said.

Published: 22nd March 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

The incident happened at Shapa in the Bhangor police station area but no one was injured. (Representational Image)

By PTI

BARUIPUR: The house of an ISF leader was torched in West Bengal South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Shapa in the Bhangor police station area but no one was injured, they said.

The house of Ajit Molla was set on fire allegedly by Trinamool Congress "goons" as he attended the rally of Abbas Siddiqui in the area on Sunday, the ISF alleged.

The Trinamool Congress dismissed the allegation.

Police said they have arrested two people in connection with the incident and filed a case.

Meanwhile, 20 crude bombs were found from Chaltaberia in the Baruipur police station area of the district on Sunday night, police said.

In another incident, two persons were arrested after a single-shot firearm was recovered from their possession in the Ghutiari Sharif police station area, they said.

