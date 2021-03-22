'Monetary aid for migrant workers, poor': Congress releases Bengal election manifesto

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Congress on Monday unveiled its election manifesto promising monthly monetary assistance to financially backward families and migrant workers, who lost their job during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also promised to restore the rule of law in the state.

"The Trinamool Congress and the BJP are hand in gloves. It is CM Mamata Banerjee who brought a communal force like the BJP to Bengal. She is now scared of her defeat after we successfully formed an alliance with other parties," said Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while releasing the four-page manifesto.

The promise-list announced jobless migrant workers will be given monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 per month as interim relief till they get jobs and Rs 5,700 assistance per month to 20 per cent of financially backward families.

Eyeing to woo the electorates engaged in agriculture, the manifesto announced to give 20 per cent surcharge on the power tariff used for the purpose of agriculture if the alliance comes to power.

"We will ensure that the police and civil administration don't work under political influence. Women safety will also be our first priority and for this, we will increase the number of women police personnel," said Chowdhury.