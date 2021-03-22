Rajasthan BJP has received feedback reports from bypoll constituencies: Poonia

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Monday said that the party has received feedback reports from the constituencies where bypolls will be held next month and the names of the candidates will be declared soon.

Poonia said that the BJP has already completed its groundwork in the constituencies before the announcement of the by-elections.

"Review meetings have been held up to the booth level and the party workers are fully prepared for the bypolls. The feedback reports have been received and the party will soon announce the names of the candidates," he told reporters after holding a meeting of office bearers of the frontal organisations at the BJP state headquarters here.

He said that the issues like complete loan waivers of farmers, unemployment allowance to youth, pending recruitments, law and order, women safety will be the key issues in the bypolls.

Bypolls will be held in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies.

The polling will be held on April 17 and the counting will take place on May 2.