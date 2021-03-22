Sanjay Raut warns against imposing President's rule in Maharashtra

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut on Monday has issued a warning to the Opposition over attempts being made to impose President's rule in Maharashtra following the controversial letter of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of indulging in "malpractices" and asking suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Raut said, "If someone is attempting to get President Rule imposed in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them - you yourself will get burnt in that fire."

Raut also spoke about the ongoing Antilia bomb scare case' investigations going on in Maharashtra. He came out in support of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's comments made yesterday.

Raut said, "If NCP chief has decided that the allegations should be probed, then what is wrong? Anyone can level any allegation. If people take ministers' resignation just like that, then it will be difficult to run the government."

Raut reiterated, "As long as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister and in power, the investigation will be fair. The Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely. Even if something is decided, amongst the three parties, then the Chief Minister will take the final call. The government of Maha Vikas Aghadi will surely complete its full term."

NCP leader Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi earlier today amid allegations by ex-top cop of Mumbai Police.

A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the decision of reinstating Sachin Waze into Mumbai Police was that of Singh and not Thackeray's and asserted the allegations will have no impact on the Maharashtra government.

These political debates in Maharashtra have sparked after bombs were found in a car near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence in February 25.

Waze was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.