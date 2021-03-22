STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 46,951 new infections

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:34 AM

A doctor takes a swab sample of a journalist at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing camp for journalists in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A doctor takes a swab sample of a journalist at a COVID-19 coronavirus testing camp

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday

Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 23,44,45,774 samples have been tested up to March 21 with 8,80,655 samples being tested on Sunday.
 

