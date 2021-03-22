STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended Mumbai cop claims Param Bir Singh 'shielded people with underworld links'

The policeman also alleged that former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh's aide had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to reinstate him into the police force.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:23 PM

New Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

New Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A suspended inspector of Mumbai Police has alleged that former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh had tried to shield some people having Underworld links from law when he was DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The policeman also alleged that Singh's aide had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to reinstate him into the police force.

Police Inspector Anup Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on February 2 this year.

Dange said Jeetu Navlani, a pub owner, threatened him on November 22, 2019, when he was trying to get pubs closed on time in posh Breach Candy area in Mumbai.

Dange stated that Navlani tried to pressurise him by claiming close links with Param Bir Singh, who was then DG, ACB.

He stated that on November 22, 2019, an altercation broke out among three guests of Navlani at his pub and they started fighting.

When constable Santosh Pawar intervened, he was assaulted by Yash Rajiv Mehta, grandson of film and diamond financier Bharat Shah, Dange stated, adding that he registered an FIR in the matter.

After a while, Bharat Shah himself came to the police station and tried to convince Dange to release Yash Mehta, Dange claimed.

When Dange refused to oblige, Shah, his son Rajiv Shah and grandson Yash Mehta assaulted him, the letter stated.

Subsequently, Dange registered a second FIR.

On February 29, 2020, Param Bir Singh took charge as commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Singh ordered that no chargesheet be filed in the Navlani case, Dange stated.

He also claimed that Singh met Navlani at a private flat located on the first floor of Moti Mahal building opposite the Marine Drive police station.

He stated that Navlani acted as liaison for Bharat Shah.

The flat is rented by Shardul Singh Bayas, who claims himself to be a cousin of Singh, the letter said.

Dange stated that Navlani wanted his name to be dropped from the chargesheet.

He claimed that Bayas demanded Rs 50 lakh from him to avoid a punishment posting.

In July 2020, Dange was suspended.

He claimed in the letter that Bayas demanded Rs 2 crore for reinstating him in the police force.

He said that "Shah, Navlani are dubious characters with Underworld links".

Dange further stated that an ongoing departmental inquiry against him be transferred to any IAS officer.

Singh was last week transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of a probe by the NIA into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month.

