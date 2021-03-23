STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

595.91 lakh vaccine doses supplied to other nations till March 17: Government to Rajya Sabha

Supplies have been undertaken in form of grants-in-aid, commercial sales by manufacturers and through vaccine alliance GAVI's COVAX facility, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine India

Image for representation (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 7.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to states and Union Territories so far, while 595.91 lakh have been sent to other countries till March 17, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

External supplies of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines started from January 20.

Supplies have been undertaken in form of grants-in-aid, commercial sales by manufacturers and through vaccine alliance GAVI's COVAX facility, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

The GAVI's COVAX facility has more than 190 member nations, including India.

A sub-group of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 was constituted to consider all matters related to export of COVID-19 vaccines and take necessary decisions keeping mind domestic production and ensuring adequate availability for the national vaccine programme.

This sub-group closely monitors the supplies, Choubey said in response to a question on the extent to which it would be viable to export vaccines to other countries, where India itself needs a huge number of doses for inoculating its own people.

On the policy of preference in case the government decides to export vaccines to other countries, the Union minister said once an epidemic takes the form of a pandemic, its management has to be done keeping the entire globe as a unit and in most circumstances it is not possible to take either states-specific or country-specific approach.

"Hence, export of COVID-19 vaccine which facilitates global action to vaccination is important to simultaneously protect the high-risk population in all the countries of the world, thereby breaking the chain of transmission and minimizing chances of import of COVID-19 cases from foreign countries as well as neighbouring countries to India," Choubey said.

Low and middle-income countries as well as nations with limited access to pharmaceutical technologies are at debilitating disadvantages in dealing with the pandemic.

"To this end, the Government of India has allowed only limited export of vaccines while according highest priority to domestic needs," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp