7 Khalistanis charged with narco terror

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed a charge sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in connection with a narco-terror module involved in distributing heroin smuggled from Pakistan in order to channelise the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities.

Jajbir Singh Samra, Varinder Singh Chahal, Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur, Taranbir Singh, Kulwinderjit Singh, a Babbar Khalsa International operative, and Harmeet Singh, Pakistan-based chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force, have been named in the charge sheet filed before a special NIA court in Mohali.

They have been charged with sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the UA(P) Act. The case pertains to the seizure of two hand grenades on June 2, 2019 and a mobile phone from a bag thrown by two bike-borne assailants at a bus stop in Amritsar and recovered by police.