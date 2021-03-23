STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP represents true Bengali culture, Mamata anarchy, says BJP chief JP Nadda

The top saffron camp leader said he was confident that his party would emerge victorious in the assembly polls.

Published: 23rd March 2021 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga.

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the people of Bengal have decided to vote for his party, which is all "set to put an end to the TMC's politics of extortion".

Nadda, who held a roadshow at Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur during the day, also said that the "BJP, inspired by Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, represents true Bengali culture, while Banerjee and her camp only believes in anarchy".

The BJS is the fore-runner of the BJP.

ALSO READ: Do not trust BJP, party of monsters and bandits, says Mamata Banerjee

The top saffron camp leader, who occasionally flashed the victory sign and sprinkled flowers on supporters, said he was confident that his party would emerge victorious in the assembly polls.

"We will put an end to the politics of extortion practised by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture.

"The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' by ushering in 'asol paribartan' (real change) in the state," he said.

