COVID-19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till April 30

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 23rd March 2021 07:50 PM

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till April 30, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA added.

But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

