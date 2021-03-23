STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enforce test-track-treat protocol; authorities may impose local restrictions to contain spread: Centre

The states and UTs where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less should rapidly increase it to reach the prescribed level of 70 per cent or more of total tests.

Published: 23rd March 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai.

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, the Centre on Tuesday asked all states and union territories to enhance proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.

Issuing fresh guidelines for April, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said keeping in view the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, need to be isolated or quarantined at the earliest and provided timely treatment.

The state governments and UT administrations should strictly enforce the test-track-treat protocol in all parts of the country, ensure observance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour by everyone and, scale up the vaccination drive to cover all the target groups, the guidelines said.

ALSO READ | All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar

All contacts have to be traced at the earliest, and similarly isolated and quarantined, it said.

The Home Ministry said based on the positive cases and tracking of their contacts, containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities at the micro level taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry.

The states and UTs where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less should rapidly increase it to reach the prescribed level of 70 per cent or more of total tests.

The authorities, based on their assessment of the situation, may impose local restrictions at district or sub-district and city or ward level, with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, the guidelines said.

The ministry said the government of India has launched the world's largest vaccination drive against COVID-19.

While the vaccination drive is proceeding smoothly, the pace is uneven across different states and UTs and, the slow pace of vaccination in some states and UTs is a "matter of concern", it said.

The guidelines said that the vaccination against COVID-19, in the present scenario, is critical to break the chain of transmission and hence all state and UT governments should rapidly step up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups in an expeditious manner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTPCR tests coronavirus daily covid updates vaccine
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp