In isolation after testing COVID positive, Uttarakhand CM holds online meetings

By PTI

DEHRADUN: In isolation since testing positive for COVID-19, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday held online meetings with officials and also addressed a gathering at a programme virtually.

Rawat had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and isolated himself at the Bijapur Safe House on the advice of doctors.

The chief minister believes that taking precaution is necessary after one tests positive for COVID-19, but if possible administrative duties should be discharged while living in isolation, an official release issued here said.

Addressing the programme, which was organised to mark World Meteorological Science Day, virtually, Rawat said considering the vulnerability of Uttarakhand to natural disasters, central projects for installing early warning systems should be completed on time.

Minister of State for Disaster Management Dhan Singh Rawat informed about the steps being taken to install the warning systems.

A doppler radar has been operationalised in Mukteshwar and two more are being set up at Surkanda near Mussoorie and Lansdown in Pauri district, the minister said.

In total, 176 early warning weather stations have been built in different parts of the state jointly by the disaster management and meteorological departments, Secretary S A Murugesan said.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting online, ordered speedy disposal of pending issues related to transfer of forest land for construction of border roads.