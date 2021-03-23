STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Congress during debate on Finance Bill

Singh said except agriculture, all sectors have been suffering due to "wrong" policies adopted by the central government.

Published: 23rd March 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Amar Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday.

Congress MP Amar Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poor.

Initiating the debate on the Finance Bill, 2021, Congress member Amar Singh said the economic situation in the country is deteriorating and charged that 73 per cent of the country's wealth is going to just 1 per cent of the population.

"Inequality is increasing very fast," he said.

Singh said except agriculture, all sectors have been suffering due to "wrong" policies adopted by the central government.

He said if the central government does a sample survey of the unorganised sector, which contributes 45 to 50 per cent to the economy and provides employment to a similar number of people, it will find that the sector is the worst sufferer.

Singh charged that the government has given tax relief only to the rich whereas the common people have been suffering because of the price rise of essential commodities and petroleum products.

The Congress member claimed that allocation to the health and agriculture sectors has reduced which will create problems for the poor.

He also demanded that the three agricultural laws should be withdrawn as demanded by the agitating farmers.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal said the BJP-led government has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the poor, deprived, backward and women.

"Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge in 2014, he has been working for the all round development of the poor and downtrodden without taking any break," he said.

Agrawal said the three agricultural acts enacted last year have been been beneficial for farmers and many peasants have already benefitted from them.

He also blamed the Congress and Left parties for the poor condition of the country's agriculture and industrial sectors.

The BJP member charged the Congress cannot go beyond the prism of votes bank politics and when in power, carried out development where it would get votes.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Session of Parliament NDA government Finance Bill 2021 Congress MP Amar Singh
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp